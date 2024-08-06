Over 5,000 money laundering cases registered since 2014, conviction in 40 cases, government informs Lok Sabha  

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) that in the past ten years as many as 5,297 cases were registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) while conviction was secured in 40 cases. However, the reply did not furnish the number of cases under trial.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, while responding to a question by AIMIM Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, provided the total number of cases registered, acquittals and convictions between 2014-2024 as per the information received from Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The number of cases registered between the years 2014 and 2024 stood at 195, 148, 170, 171, 146, 188, 708, 1,166, 1,074, 934 and 397 respectively, showing a surge in PMLA cases after the Narendra Modi government came to power for a second term in 2019. Since 2016, as many as 373 persons have been arrested under the Act, with most arrests being reported from Bihar (23), Chattisgarh (22), Jharkhand (53), Kerala (13), Maharashtra (43), West Bengal (42) and Delhi (90).

Opposition parties have criticised the provisions of the money laundering Act alleging that it is being misused by the government to target opponents. The Act was enacted in 2002 and implemented from July 1, 2005.

Two acquittals were recorded in 2017 while one acquittal was recorded in 2024.

In another reply, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 132 money laundering cases have been registered against sitting and former MPs and MLAs, apart from other political leaders over the last six years

He gave a breakup of ECIRs (enforcement case information reports) recorded under the PMLA against “existing and ex-MPs, MLAs, MLCs and political leaders or anyone affiliated with any political party” between January 1, 2019 to July 31 this year.

According to the reply, the ED filed 15 ECIRs or money laundering cases in 2019 followed by 28 in 2020, 26 in 2021, 34 in 2022, 26 in 2023 and three in 2024 (till July 31).

The reply added that a court trial in these cases was completed in three cases — one in 2020 and two in 2023.

Only one conviction in these cases was reported to have been made in 2020.

The Minister also said that assets worth more than ₹1.39 lakh crore were either seized, frozen or attached under the law.

Mr. Rai’s reply also stated that 8,719 cases were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between the years 2014 and 2022. During the same period, conviction was secured in 222 case and 567 cases ended in acquittal.