‘Over 50% of workers at Parliament site vaccinated’

More than 50% of the workers involved in the construction of the new Parliament building had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Monday.

After a visit to the site on June 19, Mr. Mishra said in a series of tweets on Monday that COVID-19 protocols and environmental measures were being followed. He said the project was going smoothly and so far, 16,000 metric tonnes of cement and 10,000 MT of reinforced steel had been used. A total of 2,180 workers, on and off site, were contributing to the project, he said. Referring to the workers, he said,: “Over 50% are vaccinated”.

Mr. Mishra told The Hindu that over 50% of the workers had received at least one dose, while many had got their second shots as well.

Mr. Mishra said the work on casting of slabs at the lower ground floor and ground floor had started. The project would be completed in time for the Winter Session of Parliament in 2022, he said.