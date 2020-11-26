Over 50 accused get bail in Palghar lynching case

Mumbai

26 November 2020 23:16 IST

No evidence against accused: SPP

A special court in Thane on Thursday granted bail to over 50 people arrested in the Palghar lynching case, where two spiritual leaders and their driver were killed at Gadchinchale village.

District judge P.P. Jadhav granted bail to the accused on furnishing a personal bond of ₹15,000 each. Special public prosecutor Satish Maneshinde told The Hindu: “There was no evidence against the accused; therefore they were granted bail.”

On April 16, two religious leaders — Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and Maharaj Kalpavrikshgiri (70) — and their driver, Nilesh Telgane (35), were lynched on suspicion of being child lifters while passing through Gadchinchale village. They were travelling from Kandivali to attend the last rites of a Hindu spiritual leader, Ramgiri Maharaj, who had died in Surat. They couldn’t travel on the national highway due to lockdown restrictions and reached Gadchinchle village after taking a detour.

The trio was taken into custody by the Palghar police and kept in a police van. A large mob then reportedly stopped their vehicle and dragged the three men out. Armed with sticks and rods, the mob attacked the men and killed them.

Offences were registered in connection with the case at Kasa police station and the Palghar police began an investigation. On April 21, the Maharashtra government transferred the case to the State CID and its Kokan Bhavan unit started a probe into the incident.

The State CID filed three charge sheets in the case before the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Dahanu taluka in Palghar district. After examining 808 suspects and 118 witnesses, the CID team had arrested 238 people and detained 11 juveniles in conflict with law in connection with the incident.

They were booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, Maharashtra Police Act and Maharashtra Damage to Public Property (Prevention) Act.