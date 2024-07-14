GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 4,800 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath cave shrine

Over 4,800 Amarnath pilgrims leave Jammu for Pahalgam and Baltal base camps amid tight security

Updated - July 14, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 12:17 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering Rescue Team (MRT) personnel assist specially-abled elderly pilgrim during the annual Amarnath Yatra, at Railpathri Route in Anantnag on July 12, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering Rescue Team (MRT) personnel assist specially-abled elderly pilgrim during the annual Amarnath Yatra, at Railpathri Route in Anantnag on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

A fresh batch of 4,889 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu early on July 14 for the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir, officials said.

The pilgrims left Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 187 vehicles around 3 a.m. amid tight security, they said.

Amarnath Yatra: fresh batch of 4,600 pilgrims leave Jammu

While 2,993 pilgrims, including 500 women and 11 children, will take the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route for their yatra, 1,896 pilgrims have preferred the shorter but steep 14-km Baltal route.

With this batch, the number of people who started the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu is 91,202. The rest of the pilgrims have directly reached the base camps in the Valley.

Over 4,400 devotees leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

The 52-day yatra commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts on June 29. So far, over 2.97 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The yatra will culminate on ‘Shravan Purnima’ coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 19. Last year, over 4.5 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the shrine.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.