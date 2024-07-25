GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 4,000 students, including over 3,000 Indians, crossed into India from Bangladesh this week: BSF

Of the students fleeing Bangladesh’s anti-quota riots, 3,087 are from India, 1,168 from Nepal, 41 from Bangladesh, 66 from Bhutan, two from Maldives, and one from Canada; BSF help desks set up at entry points to assist students

Published - July 25, 2024 05:20 am IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
File picture of Indian students, who study in Bangladesh, upon their arrival at the Akhaura check post of the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, following protest against government job quotas in Bangladesh, July 20, 2024.

File picture of Indian students, who study in Bangladesh, upon their arrival at the Akhaura check post of the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, following protest against government job quotas in Bangladesh, July 20, 2024.

In the wake of the violent anti-quota protests rocking Bangladesh, 4,315 students, including 3,087 Indian students have entered India from Bangladesh over the last four days, the Border Security Force said on Wednesday. It has established help desks at check points along the border to assist the students, it added.

Among the students who entered India through integrated check points (ICPs) and land custom stations (LCS), 1,168 were from Nepal, 41 were from Bangladesh, 66 from Bhutan, two from Maldives, and one from Canada, the BSF said in a statement.

Security challenges

“The current law and order situation in Bangladesh due to anti-quota protests is having security challenges and implications for BSF... BSF is closely monitoring the situation across the border and troops are on high alert to deal with any untoward situation,” the statement added.

Ravi Gandhi, the Additional Director General at BSF Headquarters and Special DG of the Eastern Command at Kolkata has issued an ‘operation alert’ all along the India-Bangladesh border.

Long border

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096.7 km border, of which 77% is on land and 23% is riverine; this is the world’s fifth-longest land border, and is guarded by six frontier commands. The largest section — 2,216 km — is the border shared by West Bengal and Bangladesh. Of the 4,315 students who have entered India, more than a thousand entered through three LCPs and one ICP on the West Bengal-Bangladesh border.

The BSF statement noted that there are a lot of challenges on the Indo-Bangladesh border, such as smuggling, illegal cross-border movement, and migration from Bangladesh into India and vice-versa.

“In order to prevent illegal immigration, BSF has apprehended 983 Bangladesh nationals and 48 Rohingyas while infiltrating into Indian territory in the last six months,” the statement added.

Related Topics

Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.