Over 400 youths inducted into Army’s Punjab Regiment

File photo of Punjab Regiment marching contingent at Rajpath during Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi.

File photo of Punjab Regiment marching contingent at Rajpath during Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

As many as 404 youths have been inducted into the Army’s Punjab Regiment in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district.

The induction programme was held at the Kilahari Drill Square in the Punjab Regimental Centre here on Thursday, a statement said.

The jawans took oath on the Guru Granth Sahib and the Bhagwad Gita, after undergoing a nine-month training programme, it said.

The centre’s deputy commandant, Colonel Tarun, congratulated the jawans and asked them to follow the gallant traditions of the Punjab Regiment and the Indian Army.

