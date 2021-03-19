Over 3.89 cr. vaccine doses administered so far: Centre

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.89 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 3,89,20,259 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Thursday.

They include 76,19,786 to Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 46,92,962 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 78,11,126 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (first dose), 21,50,198 FLWs (second dose), 1,39,18,245 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 27,27,942 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

A total of 17,83,303 vaccine doses have been given till 7 p.m. on Thursday, the 62nd day of nation-wide vaccination.

“Out of which 14,83,156 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,00,147 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose as per the provisional report,” said the Ministry.