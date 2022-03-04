Over 3,700 Indians return on 17 flights as part of ‘Operation Ganga’

They were brought from Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland

Over 3,700 Indians returned on Friday on 17 special flights after fleeing Ukraine and reaching its neighbouring countries.

As part of the government’s ‘Operation Ganga’, 14 civilian flights mounted by Indian airlines brought back 3,142 people and three C-17 flights by the Indian Air Force brought back 630 Indians from Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Four more C-17 aircraft are expected to reach India late on Friday night and early on Saturday.

11 special flights

Eleven special flights are expected to bring back over 2,200 Indians on Saturday, which include five flights from Budapest, two from Rzeszow and four from Suceava.

About 9,364 Indians have been evacuated so far on 43 special flights, according to a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. These include seven flights of C-17, which have also taken 9.7 tonnes of relief material.