Over 3.54 crore FASTags issued so far: govt.

NEW DELHI

27 July 2021 03:04 IST

More than 3.54 crore FASTags have been issued in the country, the government has told Parliament recently.

“After declaration of all lanes as FASTag lanes, the overall FASTag penetration has reached approximately 96%, from 80% on February 14, 2021,” Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The FASTag works with the electronic payments systems developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and uses the RFID technology to automatically collect payments at the toll gates without the vehicle having to stop or paying in cash.

