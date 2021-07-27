National

Over 3.54 crore FASTags issued so far: govt.

More than 3.54 crore FASTags have been issued in the country, the government has told Parliament recently.

“After declaration of all lanes as FASTag lanes, the overall FASTag penetration has reached approximately 96%, from 80% on February 14, 2021,” Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The FASTag works with the electronic payments systems developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and uses the RFID technology to automatically collect payments at the toll gates without the vehicle having to stop or paying in cash.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 3:04:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/over-354-crore-fastags-issued-so-far-govt/article35547820.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY