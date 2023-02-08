ADVERTISEMENT

Over 3,500 financial frauds reported online daily, says National Cyber Security Coordinator

February 08, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 02:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

Dr. Rajesh Pant added that there was ‘turbulence’ in digital policymaking as the government considers a slew of changes and additions to cyberlaw

Aroon Deep

Image for representational purposes | Photo Credit: G N RAO

The Union government’s Cyber Crime portal (cybercrime.gov.in) receives over 3,500 complaints of financial fraud a day, Lieutenant General (retd.) Dr. Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator of India, said on Tuesday. Dr. Pant was speaking at the launch of a book authored by Supreme Court advocate N.S. Nappinai.

“Every day, there are people losing money,” Dr. Pant said, and added, “And these are the people who know there is a [Cyber Crime reporting] portal.”

Widowers and senior citizens were among those commonly targeted, he said. “The prosecution rate is abysmally low,” Dr. Pant complained. “I don’t want to give the percentage because it is insignificant.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Turbulence’ in policymaking

There is a “lot of turbulence” among policymakers around cybercrime, Dr. Pant said. The debate was on “whether we should consider cybercrime as a crime and let the IPC [Indian Penal Code] deal with it, or whether we consider a separate Cyber Security Act, [to deal with] new age cryptocurrencies and ransomware.”

“There’s an exercise going on within the Government of India of revising the [Information Technology Act, 2000], where we’re talking about a new Digital India Act,” he said.

Dr. Pant cited the examples of the draft Telecom Bill, which will replace the Telegraph Act, “and the [Digital] Personal Data Protection Bill, which is oscillating between personal and non-personal data.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

fraud / cyber crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US