Over 3.48 crore vaccinated so far: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI:

17 March 2021 04:26 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 3.48 crore on Tuesday, noted a release issued by the Health Ministry.

It said that a total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses had been given, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

These include 75,01,590 Health Care Worker (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 45,40,776 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 75,91,670 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 16,28,096 FLWs who have taken the second dose; 1,14,54,104 beneficiaries who are more than 60 years old and 21,43,109 beneficiaries aged 45 years and above with specific co-morbidities.

A total of 19,11,913 vaccine doses were given till 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the 60th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

“Out of which 16,10,989 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 3,00,924 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight,” said the Ministry in its release.