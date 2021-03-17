Over 3.48 crore vaccinated so far: Health Ministry

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 3.48 crore on Tuesday, noted a release issued by the Health Ministry.
It said that a total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses had been given, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
These include 75,01,590 Health Care Worker (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 45,40,776 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 75,91,670 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 16,28,096 FLWs who have taken the second dose; 1,14,54,104 beneficiaries who are more than 60 years old and 21,43,109 beneficiaries aged 45 years and above with specific co-morbidities.
A total of 19,11,913 vaccine doses were given till 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the 60th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.
“Out of which 16,10,989 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 3,00,924 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight,” said the Ministry in its release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath