Nearly 18 lakh children in India severely malnourished: Centre

Around 17.7 lakh children are severely malnourished, the WCD ministry has said in response to an RTI query. | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe.

New Delhi

07 November 2021 18:09 IST

Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat top the States with severely malnourished children.

Over 33 lakh children in India are malnourished and more than half of them fall in the severely malnourished category with Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat topping the list, the WCD Ministry has said in response to an RTI query.

Prompting concern that the Covid pandemic could exacerbate the health and nutrition crisis among the poorest of the poor, the Women and Child Development ministry estimates that there are 17.76 lakh severely acute malnourished children (SAM) and 15.46 lakh moderately acute malnourished (MAM) children as of October 14, 2021.

The total 33.23 lakh is a compilation of data from 34 states and union territories, the ministry said in response to an RTI query by PTI. The numbers were registered on the Poshan tracker app developed last year as a governance tool for real-time monitoring of nutritional outcomes.

While the numbers are alarming in themselves, a comparison with figures from last November make them even more so. A 91% rise in the number of SAM children has been seen between November 2020 and October 14, 2021 -- up from 9.27 lakh to 17.76 lakh now.

However, the two sets of figures are based on differing methods of data collection. The number of SAM children (from six months to six years) identified last year was counted by 36 states and union territories and conveyed to the Centre. The latest figures are through Poshan tracker where the numbers were directly entered by anganwadis and accessed by the Centre and the age group of the children has not been specified.

The World Health Organisation defines SAM by very low weight-for-height or a mid-upper arm circumference less than 115 mm, or by the presence of nutritional oedema. MAM is defined as moderate wasting and/or mid-upper-arm circumference (MUAC) greater or equal to 115 mm and less than 125 mm.

Both MAM and SAM have severe health repercussions on the health of a child. Children suffering from SAM have very low weight for their height, and are nine times more likely to die in case of diseases due to their weakened immune system. Those suffering from MAM are also at increased risk of morbidity and mortality during childhood.

According to the RTI reply quoting the Poshan tracker, Maharashtra registered the highest number of malnourished children at 6.16 lakh with 1.57 lakh MAM children and 4.58 lakh SAM children. Number two on the list is Bihar with 4.75 lakh malnourished children.

Gujarat registered the third highest number of such children at 3.20 lakh with 1.55 lakh MAM children and 1.65 lakh SAM children.

Responding to the numbers, Child Rights and You (CRY) CEO Puja Marwaha said the Covid pandemic has impacted nearly all socio-economic indicators negatively and threatens to undo much of the progress made over the past decade.

"Services like ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme) and mid-day meals in schools have become irregular during the prolonged closure of schools. These have severely affected children living in multi-dimensional poverty disproportionately, since they have been largely dependent on these services to fulfil their rights and entitlements," Ms. Marwaha told PTI.

Unless challenges related to adequacy in budgetary allocations to secure nutrition security of children and bottlenecks in utilisation are addressed, India will be unable to mitigate the loss caused due to the pandemic, she added.

Of the other states, Andhra Pradesh registered 2.76 lakh malnourished children and Karnataka registered 2.49 lakh such cases. Uttar Pradesh has 1.86 lakh malnourished children, while Tamil Nadu recorded 1.78 lakh children . Following close behind, Assam has 1.76 lakh cases of malnourishment and Telangana 1.52 lakh.

The last available figure of malnourished children is from NFHS-4 (National Family Health Survey) in 2015-16 according to which 38.4% children under five years are low height-for-age and 21% wasted or low weight-for-height in India. NFHS-5, released in December last year, which gave figures for 22 states and UTs also presented a grim scenario and showed that malnutrition increased among children in 2019-20 from 2015-16 in 22 states and UTs.

Also, India has slipped to 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of 116 countries, from its 2020 position of 94th and is behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

To tackle high persistence of malnutrition in the country, the Centre launched the Poshan Abhiyan programme in 2018 to reduce low birth weight, stunting and undernutrition and anaemia among children, adolescent girls and women.

According to Census 2011, there are over 46 crore children in the country.