National

Over 3.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States and UTs: Health Ministry

The COVISHIED and COVAXIN vaccines. File   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

More than 3.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and union territories and over 24.53 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

It said that 29,10,54,050vaccine doses have been provided to States and union territories (UTs) so far through the government of India's free of cost channel and the direct State procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is26,04,19,412doses, according to data available at 8 am on Sunday, the ministry said.

It said that "3,06,34,638COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than24,53,080vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days," the ministry said.

It said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In addition, the Centre has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by Statesand UTs. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government for containment and management of the pandemic, along with 'test, track, treat' and Covid appropriate behaviour, the ministry said.

Implementation of the liberalized and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of Covid vaccination started from May 1.

Under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre.

It would continue to make these doses available to State governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Restore J&K’s statehood, says Congress ahead of PM’s meeting

We are not against live-in relationship: Allahabad High Court

Lockdown brings down work, earnings for handloom weavers in Coimbatore

Coronavirus | Over one crore people receive at least one dose vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

Punjab PCC chief asks CM Amarinder to scrap decision on government jobs for sons of sitting MLAs

LNG powered KSRTC bus service from Monday

UoH opens its entrance season for 2021-22 year with two new courses

Mehbooba Mufti to take call on meeting PM Modi later

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut takes jibe at ally Congress on contesting polls alone

Any lapse in stating COVID-19 as cause of demise in death certificate will have penal consequences, says Centre in SC

COVID-19: People deserve to know death toll, Patna HC to Bihar govt.

Gutkha products seized, one held

COVID-19 | Health infrastructure has increased up to 45-fold to brace successive waves, Centre says in SC

TN government announces fresh relaxations in 27 districts

Reform is not achieved by questioning something one has 'taken advantage of': Khurshid slams G-23

Air India has time till mid-July to challenge Cairn lawsuit

COVID-19 | Odisha faces many hurdles in rehabilitation of orphaned children

COVID-19 is not a ‘one-time disaster’, like earthquake or flood, Centre says in SC

Devangana Kalita: ‘We were always hopeful that justice will prevail through the judicial system and through the rising voices of protest’

Vision document for conserving Assam temple turtles launched
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2021 4:36:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/over-306-crore-covid-19-vaccine-doses-still-available-with-states-and-uts-health-ministry/article34865238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY