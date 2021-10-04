Over 3,000 applications so far for USA Education Loan Festival 2022

CHENNAI

04 October 2021 22:23 IST

Students participating in the event will be offered many benefits including lowest interest rates

WeMakeScholars and The Hindu launched the ‘USA Education Loan Festival 2022’ for aspirants planning to study in the USA, and following the great response to the event, more than 3,000 applications have been received so far.

The USA Education Loan Festival which began on October 2 is scheduled to go on till October 17 and has more than 10 public banks and private lenders participating. WeMakeScholars is an organisation funded and supported by the IT Ministry, Government of India, with a sole motive of assisting study abroad aspirants with funding, free of cost.

Students participating in this event will be offered several benefits which include being eligible for both secured (with collateral) and unsecured (non-collateral) loans, lowest interest rates in India from 7.6% or at least 0.5% lesser than the usual rate of the bank or NBFC, and up to 50% discount on the processing fee for non-collateral loans. They will also benefit from faster processing of education loans — the timeline for sanction of non-collateral and collateral loans are 4-5 and 15-18 working days, respectively.

YouTube Live event

As part of the Loan festival, a YouTube Live event is being conducted on October 9 via the WeMakeScholars Channel. Students can take part in this and there will be a detailed Question-and-Answer session at the end of the event as well.

For queries regarding the USA Education Loan Festival 2022, those interested can contact or WhatsApp the WeMakeScholars team at +91 9393344424, or can take part in the event by registering at https://bit.ly/StudyUSA2022

