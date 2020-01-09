Over 30 navies confirm participation in exercise Milan 2020

Of the 41 navies invited for the Milan 2020 multilateral naval exercise being hosted by India, conformations have been received from over 30 navies, the Navy said on Thursday.

With about two months to go for the mega event, the preparations were reviewed at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) by Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Chief of Staff ENC, on Thursday along with the civil administration and all stakeholder organisations, it said.

“A detailed presentation to apprise the attendees of the planned activities of Milan was conducted followed by site visits to various venues by the nodal officers from the Navy and the attendees representing stakeholder organisations towards drawing out time bound action plans,” the Navy said in a statement. Visakhapatnam had earlier hosted the International Fleet Review (IFR) in February 2016.

The exercise with the theme “Synergy Across the Seas” would provide an excellent opportunity for Operational Commanders of friendly foreign navies to interact with one another in areas of mutual interest, it said.

Milan 2020 is a week-long multilateral exercise aimed at enhancing professional interaction and learn from one an other’s strengths and best practices in the maritime domain.

With the huge increase in the number of invites, the exercise venue has been shifted this year from Andaman and Nicobar to Visakhapatnam for logistical and administrative convenience.