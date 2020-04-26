Over 30% ED officials resume work from office

Over 30% of officials and staff of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have started attending offices in the States where there are no specific restrictions on opening the office premises.

At the ED headquarters in Delhi, agency chief Sanjay Mishra and other senior officials have already been coming to office, whenever required.

“Even during the lockdown period, some officials had to work from office for urgent matters, like court proceedings on bail applications,” said an official.

Orders issued

Instructions had earlier been issued that all Ministries and departments under the Central government would become functional with effect from April 20.

Accordingly, the Defence, the Central Armed Police Forces, Health and Family Welfare, Disaster Management and early warning agencies, like the National Centre of Seismology, National Informatics Centre, and the Customs are functioning without any restriction.

Curbs on attendance

Other Ministries and departments, and offices under their control, are functioning with 100% attendance of officials of the deputy secretary level and above.

As regards the remaining officials and staff, up to 33% of them are to attend office as per requirement.