Coronavirus | India accounts for 1 in 4 of world’s deaths

Over 3.4 lakh new COVID-19 cases recorded.

India recorded 2,711 deaths due to COVID-19 until 9.00 p.m. on Thursday. The country accounted for nearly one in every four deaths in the world due to the virus as on Wednesday.

As many as 3,40,361 new cases were also recorded on the day. The country has so far reported a total of 1,87,08,692 cases and 2,07,523 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 66,159 infections, followed by Kerala (38,607), and Uttar Pradesh (35,156). Maharashtra also recorded 771 casualties, followed by Uttar Pradesh (298) and Karnataka (270).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

As many as 2,42,715 new recoveries were recorded on Thursday, taking the total past the 1.5-crore mark.

India’s average daily deaths over the last seven days rose to 2,882 and remained the highest in the world. Among the five countries with the highest death toll due to the virus — the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, India and the U.K. — fatalities are on a rising trend only in India.

The number of daily vaccine doses administered in the country dropped for the second consecutive day, with 21.9 lakh shots given in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Thursday, about 3.6 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours.

The daily vaccination rate has been on a declining trend in the second half of April compared to the first. Between April 1-14, India administered 35.26 lakh doses on an average every day. However, between April 15-28, the average daily doses given fell to 25.37 lakh.

Nearly 17.7 lakh tests were conducted on Wednesday (results of which were made available on Thursday), over 44,000 more samples compared to the previous day.