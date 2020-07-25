Over 2,500 ceasefire violations on LoC this year: Army

While tensions continue on the border with China, Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) have continued unabated along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, along with attempts to smuggle in weapons.

There have been over 2,500 CFVs along the LoC so far this year, an Army source said.

In comparison, the corresponding figure for last year was just over 1,500 and about 3,200 CFVs for the entire year.

Civilian deaths

There have been were 14 civilian deaths due to the CFVs while 38 civilians have been injured along the LoC this year while last year 18 civilians were killed and 127 were injured.

Life along the Line of Control

“They are deliberately targeting civilians. Pakistan has also attempted to smuggle in a large number of weapons,” the Army source said.

In three instances in Keran sector, large numbers of small arms and grenades were recovered recently. On March 22, eight AK assault rifles, nine pistols and 77 grenades were recovered, on March 31, two AK assault rifles and one pistol were recovered and on June 8, three AK assault rifles, five pistols, two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) and 57 UBGL Grenades were recovered. On July 22, one AK assault rifle, five pistols and 24 grenades were recovered at Rampur in Uri sector.

Encounters with terrorists

These recoveries are in addition to weapons being brought by terrorists trying to infiltrate. The terrorist who was killed on July 16 in the Keren sector had four pistols and 17 hand grenades. So far 12 terrorists have been killed trying to infiltrate along the LoC this year.

In addition, there have been a series of targeted operations by security forces in Kashmir valley in which over 130 terrorists were killed so far. In the last few months, there has been regular exchange of fire on the LoC with small arms and mortars.