Over 20,000 additional policemen deployed in VIP duty in 2019: report

More than 20,000 additional policemen than the sanctioned strength were deployed in VIP protection duty in the year 2019, according to a report prepared by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), police think tank of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

As per the report, Data on Police Organisations, as many as 66,043 policemen were deployed to protect 19,467 ministers, members of parliament, judges, bureaucrats and other personalities in 2019 compared to 63,061 policemen for similar duty in 2018. The sanctioned strength for the job was 43,566 policemen.

Highest in Bengal

The highest number of persons who received police protection in 2019 were in West Bengal — 3,142, followed by Punjab 2,594, Bihar 2,347, Haryana 1,355 and Jharkhand 1,351.

The total number of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel engaged for providing personal protection to various individuals was not included in the report.

At 8,182, the Delhi police deputed the highest number of personnel for personal protection of 501 individuals, the report said. Capital city Delhi is home to several union ministers and other important protected individuals and the sanctioned strength for such duty is 7,294.

As per the report, the Population Per Police Person is 511.81, that is one policeman for every 511.81 persons and 3.9 policemen for each VIP. Bihar had the worst ratio with one policeman for 867.57 persons. The projected population as in November 2019 provided by the Registrar General of India for tabulating the data was 134.3 crore.

Computers, servers

The report also showed that at the national level, 1,40,482 computers, 1,681 servers and 13,232 laptops are available with State and Union territory police. Maharashtra police had the highest number of personal computers — 16,014, followed by West Bengal 10,910, Gujarat 10,686, Karnataka 10,374 and Uttar Pradesh 9,709. The Kerala police had the highest number of laptops — 4,019 followed by the Karnataka police 2,000 laptops.

The report was released on Tuesday. It is being published on an annual basis since 1986.