Over 2,000 trains cancelled during Agnipath protests between June 15-23: Ashwini Vaishnaw

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said 2,132 trains were cancelled between June 15 and June 23. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 22, 2022 16:46 IST

The worst-hit East Central Railways — covering Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread protests against the military recruitment scheme

More than 2,000 trains were affected due to the Agnipath protests across the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament on July 23. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, he said 2,132 trains were cancelled between June 15 and June 23. Advertisement Advertisement Also Read Parliament proceedings | Loss of ₹259.44 crore for Railways in 2022 Mr. Vaishnaw also said that separate data regarding amount of refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to agitations like those held after launching of Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, is not maintained. “However, during the period 14.06.2022 to 30.06.2022, a total refund of approximately ₹ 102.96 crore was granted on account of cancellation of trains and a loss of Rs 259.44 crore due to damage / destruction of railway assets in agitations against Agnipath scheme was incurred. All the affected train services cancelled on account of Agnipath scheme have been restored,” he said. Also Read Agnipath protest: several metro stations shut, students detained Amid the mass protests in several parts of the country against the recently launched Agnipath Scheme, railway properties were vandalised, torched or attacked from Bihar to Telangana. The worst-hit East Central Railways — covering Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread protests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.