Over 2,000 suffer from food poisoning in Nanded

February 08, 2024 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST - Mumbai

Over 2,000 people suffered from food poisoning after consuming food during a religious gathering held at Nanded district’s Koshtwadi village.

The religious event took place on Tuesday, attracting locals from nearby Sawargaon, Postwadi, Risangaon, and Maski villages, who consumed food around 5 p.m. Sources informed that people started complaining of vomiting, headache, and loose motions in the wee hours of Wednesday, and initially, 150 affected individuals were admitted to the sub-district hospital at Loha, and later, an additional 850 patients sought treatment at various health facilities across the district.

“Some were admitted at a government hospital at Ahmedpur in neighbouring Latur district,” officials said.

No fatalities occurred, and all admitted patients are in stable condition, Dr. Shyam Wakode, Dean of Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, Nanded told The Hindu.

He said that a few patients are still under observation and additional beds were arranged at the Government Ayurvedic Hospital of Nanded in case of a requirement. Dr. Wakode said samples from patients were collected for further examination.

