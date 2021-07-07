National

Over 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, private hospitals: Centre

A youth beneficiary gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin at Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Rajouri Garden in West Delhi on July 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

More than ₹1.67 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on July 7.

Over 37.43 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through all sources and a further 48,65,110 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 35,75,98,947 doses, the Ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2021 12:40:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/over-167-crore-covid-19-vaccine-doses-still-available-with-states-private-hospitals-centre/article35184772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY