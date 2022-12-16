Over 1,500 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat in last one year: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

December 16, 2022 12:16 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Under the scheme launched in 2018, the government provides health security cover to 10 crore families or 50 crore people of India.

PTI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | File Photo | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said more than 1,500 private hospitals have been empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the last one year.

The scheme is reviewed every month and out-of-pocket expenditure of patients under the scheme has come down, Mr. Mandaviya said, replying to a question in Lok Sabha.

Today, 4.5 crore needy people have been empanelled under the scheme, the Minister said.

He said seven-eight lakh beneficiary cards are printed daily and the ministry was working to ensure that 50 crore cards are made available in the next four-six months.

"Poor and needy people are covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and they can avail ₹5 lakh health security cover. Any hospital can empanel under the scheme ... In the last one year, more than 1,500 private hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme," Mr. Mandaviya said during the Question Hour.

The Minister said 22,000 hospitals, both public and private, have been empanelled under the scheme so far.

CONNECT WITH US