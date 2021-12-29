Over 15 crore register on unorganised sector workers’ portal

NEW DELHI

29 December 2021 02:18 IST

U.P. sees the highest number of enrolment

The Centre’s portal for registering unorganised sector workers that eventually aims at forming a database crossed the 15-crore mark on Tuesday, with over 15.53 enrolments.

The e-Shram portal, launched on August 25, had issued over 15.53-crore e-Shram cards by Tuesday evening, the website showed. The Labour and Employment Ministry’s e-Shram dashboard showed that out of 44.48 lakh registrations on Monday, Uttar Pradesh was the State with the most number of listing, with 31.60 lakh; followed by Bihar with 2.48 lakh and Tamil Nadu (1.34 lakh).

Among the sectors the workers came from, agriculture was at the top with 22.23 lakh registrations, while domestic and household work was at the second place with 6.20 lakh, followed by 3.09 lakh in construction.

As the number of registrations reached 15 crore on Monday, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said in a tweet that the portal was clocking 50,000 registrations hourly.