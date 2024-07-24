GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 12,000 complaints filed through PMO's public grievance portal pending: Government

As many as 46,696 complaints about states and UTs were received during January and June. Of these, 46,219 were redressed and 26,201 were pending

Published - July 24, 2024 04:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh | Photo Credit: PTI

Over 12,000 complaints related to the central government departments filed through a public grievance portal of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) are pending, the Lok Sabha was informed on July 24.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said https://www.pmindia.gov.in is a centralised portal for registering public grievances related to central ministries or departments and also for state and Union territories.

He said the status of the grievances filed using the portal can be tracked with a unique registration ID generated at the time of filing of the complaint.

The grievances received are redressed by the ministries, departments, states and Union territories concerned in a decentralised manner, the minister said, adding that a majority of these are redressed in less than 30 days.

According to data he shared, as many as 58,612 complaints were received between January and June. In addition to that, 34,659 complaints were brought forward from the previous year.

Of these, 80,513 were redressed and 12,758 are pending, the data showed.

In 2023, 1,84,227 such complaints were received (in addition to 19,705 brought forward from the previous year). Of these, 1,69,273 were redressed and 34,659 were pending.

The minister also shared data on pending complaints related to the state governments and Union territories.

As many as 46,696 complaints (excluding 25,724 brought forward from the previous year) about states and UTs were received during January and June. Of these, 46,219 were redressed and 26,201 were pending.

During 2023, 91,973 complaints were raised against state governments and UTs.

Of these, 2,58,633 complaints were redressed (redressal was also done from 1,92,384 complaints brought forward from the previous year) and 25,724 were pending, according to the data.

