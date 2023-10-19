HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 118 cases of corruption involving public servants await prosecution sanction: DoPT data

The number of government officials, public representatives and bank officials named in these cases are over 300

October 19, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh
Currency notes seized by CBI officials during searches at 50 locations in West Bengal and Gangtok. The investigative agency booked 24 persons including government officials and private individuals for allegedly issuing passports based on forged documents.

Currency notes seized by CBI officials during searches at 50 locations in West Bengal and Gangtok. The investigative agency booked 24 persons including government officials and private individuals for allegedly issuing passports based on forged documents. | Photo Credit: PTI

There are six cases involving Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers among over 118 cases of corruption involving public servants that await prosecution sanction from the Central and State governments, according to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) data.

The number of government officials, public representatives and bank officials named in these cases are over 300. In some cases, the sanction is awaited since 2016.

Also Read | CBI registers corruption case against former Income-Tax Additional Commissioner and others

A Central Bureau of Investigation plea seeking clearance to prosecute BJP member Maneka Gandhi in an alleged corruption case dating back to 2001 when she was a Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet awaits sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs since 2020, according to records available with the Central Vigilance Commission. The case was registered in 2006.

Similarly, the Narada bribery case involving three Trinamool Congress members of Parliament and a BJP MP awaits sanction from the office of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Also Read | CBI registers five corruption cases against Military Engineering Services officers

Sting operation

A sting operation conducted by news portal Narada News in 2014 had purportedly showed a dozen TMC leaders accepting cash on camera, including Suvendu Adhikari who is with the BJP now. The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch registered the case on April 16, 2017, on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

The prosecution sanction has been sought under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 which says that “No court shall take cognisance of an offence punishable under Sections 7, 10, 11, 13 and 15 alleged to have been committed by a public servant, except with the previous sanction” of the Central and the State governments or any other competent office.

Also Read | Are corruption cases driven by political rivalries? 

The case involving former Coal Secretary P.C Parakh, Sujit Gulati and Shailandra Singh, who were named as accused by the CBI in a coal block allocation scam in 2014 also await prosecution sanction since 2020. Mr. Parakh retired from service in 2005 and the case was registered almost a decade later. In his book, ‘Crusader or Conspirator? Coalgate and Other Truths,’ Mr. Parakh had accused the CBI of “witch-hunting.”

The prosecution sanction against three Securities and Exchange Board of India officials — Jayanta Jash, Jeevan Sonparote and Prasenjit Dey — who are named as an accused in the 2014 Saradha chit fund scam also awaits sanction since 2017.

A DoPT official said that as soon as they receive a request for sanction of prosecution, they transfer the application to the concerned Ministry or department.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / government departments

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.