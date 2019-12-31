National

Over 1.15 crore FASTags issued so far

The daily transactional value has crossed ₹52 crore.

Over 1.15 crore FASTags — electronic toll collection system on national highways — have been issued so far, the government said on Tuesday.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started electronic toll collection through RFID-based FASTags on its 523 toll plazas on December 15 for seamless flow of traffic.

“Over 1.15 crore FASTags have already been issued, with more than one lakh being issued every day,” the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

The daily transactional value has crossed ₹52 crore with the number of FASTag payments surpassing 30 lakh, it added.

A FASTag provides smooth journey to commuters through toll plazas on national highways.

In order to simplify the recharge of FASTag, the Centre has recently included UPI-based BHIM app among many other modes of recharge.

