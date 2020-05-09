Over 1,000 return to India aboard six flights

Air India's special flights brought back 1,081 passengers and ten infants on the second day of Mission Vande Bharat.

Six flights flew in from five countries on Friday. Passengers returned from Singapore, Dhaka, Bahrain, Riyadh and Dubai to Delhi, Srinagar, Kochi, Kozhikode and Chennai.

Air India is also allowed to ferry passengers on outbound flights to UK, US and Singapore. As many as 169 passengers flew from Delhi to Washington DC, 80 from Delhi to San Francisco and only 15 passengers were onboard the Delhi to Singapore flight.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also shared detailed guidelines on eligibility criteria for passengers taking these special flights. It explained that several countries were allowing only nationals from the destination country to enter, including Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

All foreign nationals in India from one of the 12 destination countries to which Air India has flights can also avail the service. Third country nationals must ensure that they have eligible visas to enter Bahrain, Bangladesh, USA, UK or Singapore or fly through these countries to another country.

Seafarers can also purchase tickets on outbound flights.