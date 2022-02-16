Over 1000 companies expected at Defexpo 2020 in Gujarat

Over 55 countries have confirmed participation so far

Defexpo 2022, to be held in Gujarat for the first time, is expected to see the participation of more than 1000 companies, including over 100 foreign companies from 55 plus countries that have sent confirmations so far, defence officials said on Wednesday.

The 12th edition of DefExpo is scheduled from March 10 to 13 in Gandhinagar.

“Spread over 1 lakh sq m., this year’s defexpo will the largest since its inception in 1996. Over 900 exhibitors have so far confirmed participation, including over 100 foreign companies,” a defence official said. “Confirmations and registrations have gone up since relaxation of the restrictions following the decline in COVID-19 cases.”

Over 50 defence ministers or Service chief-led delegations are expected at the show and officials said they expected confirmations to pick up in the next couple of weeks.

Along with initiatives such as IDEX meant to boost start-ups, venture capitalists were being invited to the expo to identify prospective projects for investment, the official stated. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have been offered 50% discount and 63 companies from Gujarat were participating under the Gujarat pavilion.

Greater interest from Africa

At Defexpo 2020 in Lucknow, an India-Africa Defence Ministers’ dialogue was held for the first time. It would continue this year and there was greater interest from African countries, officials said. Invitations have been extended to 52 African countries, and so far 27 African countries have confirmed their participation.

A drone show with 1000 small drones is planned at the Defence Ministers’ dinner by start-up ‘Botlab Dynamics’, which is supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Department of Science & Technology. The same start-up had conducted the drone show with 1000 drones at Beating The Retreat this year on January 29.

In terms of presence, so far the United States is the largest in terms of foreign exhibitors while from India, Adani and Tata Groups have the largest display space, another official said.