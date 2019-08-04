National

Over 1000 cases pending in courts for 50 years: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the auditorium of the Gauhati High Court, Guwahati, Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the auditorium of the Gauhati High Court, Guwahati, Sunday, August 4, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The CJI also said, out of about 90 lakh pending civil cases, more than 20 lakh are at a stage where summons have not been served yet

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday said over 1,000 cases are pending in courts across the country for 50 years, while a whopping two lakh-plus cases are pending for 25 years.

Addressing a public function here, Mr. Gogoi instructed Gauhati High Court Chief Justice (Acting) Arup Kumar Goswami to clear such long pending cases in Assam as soon as possible.

“In India, we have a little over one thousand 50-year-old cases and above two lakh 25-year old cases,” Mr. Gogoi said.

Also Read
Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi breaks a coconut during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the auditorium of the Gauhati High Court, Guwahati, Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Hope belligerent behaviour by individuals, groups are exceptions: CJI Gogoi

 

He said he had addressed the chief justices of various high courts on July 10, during which he requested them, inter alia, to “go after” the 50-year-old and the 25-year-old cases.

The CJI also said, out of about 90 lakh pending civil cases, more than 20 lakh are at a stage where summons have not been served yet.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Related Topics National
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 9, 2019 7:44:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/over-1000-cases-pending-in-courts-for-50-years-cji-ranjan-gogoi/article28814524.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY