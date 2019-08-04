Over 1000 cases pending in courts for 50 years: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday said over 1,000 cases are pending in courts across the country for 50 years, while a whopping two lakh-plus cases are pending for 25 years.
Addressing a public function here, Mr. Gogoi instructed Gauhati High Court Chief Justice (Acting) Arup Kumar Goswami to clear such long pending cases in Assam as soon as possible.
“In India, we have a little over one thousand 50-year-old cases and above two lakh 25-year old cases,” Mr. Gogoi said.
He said he had addressed the chief justices of various high courts on July 10, during which he requested them, inter alia, to “go after” the 50-year-old and the 25-year-old cases.
The CJI also said, out of about 90 lakh pending civil cases, more than 20 lakh are at a stage where summons have not been served yet.
