Over 100 monkeys dead after inhaling toxic pesticide at FCI godown in UP’s Hathras

More than 100 monkeys died after inhaling a pesticide sprayed in a Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh and the bodies were stealthily buried in a pit, police on Friday (November 22, 2024) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies were taken out for post-mortem by a team of veterinarians. Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said the police came to know about the deaths on Wednesday.

The police registered a case against the employees of FCI and started an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the chemical in question was aluminium phosphide sprayed on wheat sacks to protect the cereal grain from insects and rodents in the FCI warehouse on November 7.

A troop of monkeys entered the warehouse through a broken window of the godown on the night of November 7 and ended up inhaling the gas.

When the workers opened the warehouse on November 9, they found several monkeys dead. They allegedly chose not to inform their seniors about it and buried the monkeys in a pit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Circle Officer said the bodies were exhumed when some Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders came to know about the incident.

As per police count, more than 100 monkeys were exhumed from the pit.

Their bodies were in the late stage of decay, the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.