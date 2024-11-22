 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Over 100 monkeys dead after inhaling pesticide at FCI godown in UP’s Hathras

Workers found the monkeys dead in the godown when they opened it on November 9. They allegedly chose not to inform their seniors about it and buried the monkeys in a pit.

Updated - November 22, 2024 10:31 pm IST - Hathras (UP)

PTI

More than 100 monkeys died after inhaling a pesticide sprayed in a Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh and the bodies were stealthily buried in a pit, police on Friday (November 22, 2024) said.

The bodies were taken out for post-mortem by a team of veterinarians. Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said the police came to know about the deaths on Wednesday.

The police registered a case against the employees of FCI and started an investigation.

According to the police, the chemical in question was aluminium phosphide sprayed on wheat sacks to protect the cereal grain from insects and rodents in the FCI warehouse on November 7.

A troop of monkeys entered the warehouse through a broken window of the godown on the night of November 7 and ended up inhaling the gas.

When the workers opened the warehouse on November 9, they found several monkeys dead. They allegedly chose not to inform their seniors about it and buried the monkeys in a pit.

The Circle Officer said the bodies were exhumed when some Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders came to know about the incident.

As per police count, more than 100 monkeys were exhumed from the pit.

Their bodies were in the late stage of decay, the officer said.

Published - November 22, 2024 10:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.