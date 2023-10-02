HamberMenu
Over 100 aircraft, including Rafales, to be part of air show in Prayagraj: IAF officer

Scheduled on October 8, the annual affair has been moved from Hindon Air Force Station this time around marking the completion of the 91st year of the Indian Air Force’s formation

October 02, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - PRAYAGRAJ (UP)

PTI
Indian Air Force’s (IAF) LCA Tejas fighters fly past in a formation during an air show in Bhopal on September 30, 2023.

Indian Air Force’s (IAF) LCA Tejas fighters fly past in a formation during an air show in Bhopal on September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Over 100 aircraft, including the Rafale fighter jets, will be part of an air show to be held in Prayagraj next week to commemorate the completion of the 91st year of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor said on October 2.

Mr. Kapoor, who is Air Marshal, Headquarters, Central Air Command, reached the Sangam area in Prayagraj with a cycle rally to spread awareness about the air show to be held on October 8.

“This year, the Air Force is completing the 91st year of its establishment, to commemorate which an air show is being organised here on October 8 in the Sangam area,” the officer told reporters.

Shifted from Hindon

“Earlier, our air show used to be held in Hindon (Ghaziabad) where only people from Delhi and its surrounding areas could see this air show. But this time, we are organising it in Prayagraj. Since the Sangam confluence area is very large, a large number of people will be able to enjoy the air show here,” he said.

Mr. Kapoor said Prayagraj was chosen for the event for several reasons, including the presence of the Central Air Command in the city.

“For the first time in the country, an aircraft took off from Naini in Prayagraj in 1911. Prayagraj is the centre of India and Indian time is taken from Prayagraj. Furthermore, Central Air Command is headquartered at Prayagraj and Sangam here. For these reasons, Prayagraj was chosen for the air show.”

“This [Sangam area of Prayagraj] is an ideal venue for any air show where a large number of people can watch the air show on both sides of the river,” he said.

The senior Air Force officer said Surya Kiran and Sarang teams will perform in a radius of about two-three kilometres above the Sangam.

The Air Force has set up a control room near Kila Ghat for the air show and seating arrangements for spectators are being made by the district administration. The air show will start at 2.30 p.m. on October 8.

