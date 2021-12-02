Over 10 crore have registered on e-Shram portal: Minister

Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi

02 December 2021 03:02 IST

The number of registrations by unorganised sector workers on the Centre’s e-Shram portal crossed 10 crore on Wednesday, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said. In a tweet, Mr. Yadav said the portal was a symbol of PM Narendra Modi’s commitment to the slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas”.

As on Wednesday evening, the e-Shram portal had logged 10.03 crore registrations.

