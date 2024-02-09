GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Outside of North India, Hindi is not the native language of crores of Indians: Trinamool Congress MP

Members protest against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar who commented that the Constitution provides for promotion of Hindi

February 09, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale’s zero-hour submission in Rajya Sabha, accusing the centre of “imposing” Hindi while flagging Meghalaya Governor’s decision to deliver his address to the State Assembly in Hindi, raised tempers. This was when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar intervened to say that Article 351 of the Constitution provided that it shall be the duty of the Union to promote the spread of the Hindi language, inviting howls of protest.

Mr. Gokhale said that such an imposition was against the federal structure and English must be used for government business. The Trinamool member pointed out that at the start of the current Budget session of the Meghalaya Assembly, it was announced that the Governor would deliver his address to the House in Hindi.

“Honourable Governor of Meghalaya choosing to address the Assembly in Hindi instead of the State’s official language English is nothing but a brazen Hindi imposition, and an attempt to undermine the linguistic pride of Meghalaya,” he alleged.

Mr. Gokhale said the government has recently passed three new criminal laws in Parliament and these laws have been given very complicated Hindi names. “Let me remind the House here that outside of North India, Hindi is not the native language of crores of Indians,” he said. Our Constitution, he said, chose to retain English as an official language along with Hindi.

“However, the attempts by the current government to forcibly impose Hindi, which is barely spoken by 46% of the population, on the rest of India is a matter of shame,” he alleged.

Mr. Gokhale said there is absolutely no respect for local languages and every new law, every new name that this government gives is in Hindi. “Are languages of the West, the South and the East not important in this country? Do regional languages have no meaning,” he asked.

Mr. Gokhale noted that English must be used for government business that extends to all of India, including non-Hindi-speaking States.

Noting that he had taken oath under the Constitution, Mr. Dhankhar told Mr. Gokhale that Article 351 of the Constitution provided that it shall be the duty of the Union to promote the spread of the Hindi language. He also read out the relevant portion from the Constitution.

“We have a culture of very rich languages. We are proud of our languages. Our languages have even a global impact. They have a great culture. All I am saying is we must have a consensual approach,” the Chairman said. This invited howls of protests from several DMK members, including their floor leader Tiruchi Siva, and other members from the Left parties, who protested against the Chairman’s observation.

Related Topics

language / Hindi / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.