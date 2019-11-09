‘Outrageous and mad decision’: Chidambaram on Gandhis’ SPG cover withdrawal

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the government withdrawing the SPG cover of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying the step is an “outrageous and mad decision“.

The government has withdrawn the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhis, and they will now be given Z-plus security by the CRPF, officials said on Friday.

Former Home Minister Chidambaram, in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, said: “The Government’s decision to withdraw SPG protection for the Gandhis is an outrageous and mad decision. It is said ‘Those who the gods wish to destroy, they first make them mad.’”

The Congress had on Friday alleged that the government was endangering the lives of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by withdrawing their SPG cover and the decision showed the BJP leadership was “blinded by personal hatred and political vendetta”.