Outlaw child betrothals too: Supreme Court urges Parliament

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 18, 2024) held that child betrothals, used as a clever ploy to duck punishment under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, violate basic rights of free choice, autonomy and childhood.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the anti-child marriage law was vague on child betrothals. The Court urged the Parliament to outlaw child betrothals and declare a child whose marriage was fixed as “a minor in need of care and protection” under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said India was yet to wake up to the betrothal of minors even though the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) stipulated the problem way back in 1977.

Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) of 2006 girls below 18 and boys under 21 are deemed to be ‘children’. The law considers the practice of child marriage a criminal offence as well as a social evil.

Government’s ‘note’ on PCMA

Chief Justice Chandrachud, who authored the judgment, highlighted the reigning “confusion” in India on how to tackle the interface between personal laws and prohibition of child marriage. In fact, the CJI revealed that the Centre had, after the case was reserved for judgment, submitted a “note” pushing for a judicial declaration that PCMA would prevail over personal laws. Though the note referred to “conflicting” High Court judgments on the issue, the government never followed up by placing these “conflicting” verdicts on record.

The Court chose not to delve deeper into the issue, pointing out that an Amendment Bill, introduced in December 2021, expressly stating that PCMA would override personal laws was currently pending with the Parliament.

Patriarchal notions

The Court, possibly for the first time, drew attention to how boys suffer as much as girls in child marriages. The judgment said a cocktail of patriarchal notions of masculinity and sexual dominance and egregious misinformation by their peers often convince these tender minds to commit violence against their child brides.

“While girls are undoubtedly affected by child marriage disproportionately, we ought to also account for the tender minds of men who are forced into marriages as children. The right to childhood belongs to all sexes,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

The judgment was based on petitions filed by NGOs, including Society for Enlightenment and Voluntary Action, which found the rate of child marriages alarming despite the enactment of PCMA nearly two decades ago. The apex Court said the centuries-old trajectory of child marriage in India was “threatening” modern laws like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“The intent of the POCSO Act is to protect children from sexual advances. Child marriage on the other hand is an institution which puts minor girls directly in harm’s way. The institution of child marriage, directly than any other institution, stipulates for the sexual abuse of child brides by design,” the CJI said.

The Court held that marrying in childhood has the effect of objectifying the child. The practice of child marriage imposed mature burdens on children. A minor was boxed with the expectation of compulsory heterosexuality. A girl was expected to bear children and prove her fertility upon marriage.

“The right to sexuality of a person is systematically dismantled… The ability of a person to experience sexual desire organically and to navigate their choice in intimacy is effaced at the altar of tradition,” the Chief Justice noted.

Guidelines to Government

The Court issued various guidelines to the government, including age-appropriate and culturally sensitive sexuality education for children in schools. It suggested a ‘Child Marriage Free Village’ drive, similar to the ‘Open Defecation Free Village’ move, involving local and community leaders.

The judgment recommended the Home Ministry to establish a designated portal for online reporting of child marriages; the Ministry of Women and Child Development to initiate a compensation scheme for girls opting out of child marriages; and an annual budget to prevent child marriages and support affected individuals.

