Our vision for a free, open and secure maritime network is finding resonance across the world: PM Modi

Stating that oceans are a shared heritage for nations and societies, as well as the lifeline for international trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that over the last decade, the capacity of the country’s ports has been doubled.

“By enhancing port efficiency, reducing turnaround times and strengthening last-mile connectivity through expressways, railways and riverine networks, we have transformed India’s shoreline,” Mr. Modi said in a message from his camp office from Nigeria delivered on Tuesday at the ongoing inaugural edition of the thought leadership summit ‘Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue’ organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and waterways in partnership with Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

Today, the security and prosperity of nations is intimately connected to oceans, and recognising the potential of oceans, several transformative steps have been taken to bolster India’s maritime capabilities, the PM said. “Our vision for a free, open and secure maritime network — be it the Indian Ocean or the Indo-Pacific region — is finding resonance across the world. The ‘Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative’ envisions marine resources as a key pillar for growth for nations. This dialogue on oceans further strengthen the rules-based world order and enhance peace, trust and friendship between nations.”

Highlighting India’s rich maritime legacy and steps taken to build the sector, Mr. Modi said India’s maritime tradition goes back several millennia and is among the richest in the world. The thriving port cities of Lothal and Dholavira, the fleets of the Chola dynasty, the exploits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are great inspirations, he added.

The two-day dialogue that started on Monday saw over 1,700 participants, including over 215 delegates from 60 countries.

