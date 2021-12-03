National

Our policy on Taiwan clear, consistent: India

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

India on Thursday, December 2, 2021, said its policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent and it is focused on promoting interactions in areas of trade, investment and tourism among others.

India's position on Taiwan was articulated by Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha.

"Government of India's policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent," he said in a written reply.

"Government facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges," the Minister added.

He was asked whether the government is looking forward to augmenting its diplomatic, economic, trade and bilateral relationship with Taiwan to a strategic level.

India doesn't have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but both sides have trade and people-to-people ties.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

To a separate question, he said the Ministry of External Affairs has taken up with foreign governments the need for easing travel restrictions on Indian students enrolled in foreign universities.

"Consequently, travel restrictions have been eased for Indian students to travel to many countries including USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg etc," Mr. Muraleedharan said.


