'Our map is accurate,' says MEA on Kalapani dispute with Nepal

India on Thursday said the new political map of the country did not revise anything as far as the border with Nepal is concerned. The response came after Nepal's foreign ministry complained that the map depicted Nepali territory of Kalapani as part of the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

"Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India. The new map has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal. The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to find a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations," said Raveesh Kumar, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Nepal on Wednesday had formally protested over the issue. A press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal said Kathmandu is committed to protect Nepal's territorial integrity.

"Nepal is clear that Kalapani is a part of Nepali territory. We are committed to protect the international boundaries of Nepal and for that we have diplomatic dialogue with friendly Nepali foreign ministry declared," said the press release from MoFA.

The latest political map of India reiterated the Indian claims on the region that Nepal says belongs to its westernmost part. India claims the historic region as part of the state of Uttarakhand.