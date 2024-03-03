Our country speeding to be drugs-free Bharat: Amit Shah

March 03, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Modi government's ruthless approach towards the narco-trade has borne results. There has been a steep climb in the number of arrests and seizures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Writing on X, he also said a drugs-free Bharat is the greatest gift to future generations.

Mr. Shah said an invincible anti-narcotics apparatus has been built through coordination, cooperation and collaboration among governments and agencies under the guidance of the prime minister.

"The strategy has resulted in an increased number of drug seizures and cases registered," he wrote with the hashtag #DrugsFreeBharat.

The Home Minister said the Modi government's ruthless approach towards narco-trade has borne results.

"This has seen a drastic rise in the number of arrests and seizures," he said.

Mr. Shah said the country is speeding towards its goal of a drugs-free Bharat which will be the greatest gift to future generations.

"Our nation is achieving this goal through the detection of drugs, destruction of drug networks, and detention of culprits while also rehabilitating addicts," he said.