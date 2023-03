Our clear conviction Rahul in grip of 'Maoist' thought process, anarchist elements: BJP

March 07, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP on March 7 lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the state of democracy in India and the RSS from Britain, claiming it is its clear conviction that he is completely in the grip of "Maoist thought process through his minions" and also "anarchist elements".

Addressing a press conference, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also expressed his party's disapproval of Mr. Gandhi "misusing the forum of British parliament" to spread shameful lies and unfounded claims, and said there needed to be a "proper rebuttal".

He accused the Congress leader of shaming India's democracy, polity, Parliament, judicial system and strategic security from a foreign land.

Mr. Gandhi told British parliamentarians in London on Monday that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition.

During an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma within the House of Commons complex, he said opposition parties in India are often not allowed to debate issues in Parliament.

Mr. Prasad said Mr. Gandhi has forgotten all parliamentary norms, political propriety and "democratic shame" by criticising Indians from abroad.

He further said people of India neither listen nor understand him and supporting him is a distant thing.

Therefore, Mr. Gandhi goes abroad and laments that India's democracy is in danger. This is a matter of great shame, Prasad added.

"Rahul Gandhi has insulted everything, including India's democracy, parliament, people, political system, judicial system and strategic security," the former Union Minister said.

The BJP leader also accused Mr. Gandhi of seeking the intervention of Europe and the U.S. in India and said he had gone against the consensus in India against any interference in its internal affairs by foreign powers.

"Rahul Gandhi has tried to embarrass the country by saying that Europe and America should interfere in the internal affairs of India," he said.

Mr. Prasad sought reactions from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi on Rahul Gandhi's "utterly irresponsible" statements and whether the opposition party disowns them or not.

The BJP leader also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his condemnation of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), claiming that the Hindutva organisation has been serving society and the nation.

He also said the Sangh's ideology and influence has now spread across the country. However, Rahul Gandhi's party has been shrinking and in 2024, the Congress is going to shrink further, the BJP leader claimed.