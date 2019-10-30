OTP-based refund system for train tickets

To make the refund process for tickets booked through agents transparent, IRCTC on Tuesday announced a new system wherein passengers will receive refund for cancelled tickets via a one-time password that will be sent to their mobile numbers.
The one-time password will be sent to the passenger’s mobile number provided to the agent at the time of ticket booking. The traveller will have to share the OTP with the agent for getting the refund.
