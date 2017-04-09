Zuari bridge by January 26, 2019

Panaji: Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the third bridge across river Zuari in South Goa would be completed by January 26, 2019.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting the work on the bridge with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in South Goa on Sunday evening, Mr. Gadkari said land acquisition problems faced in the matter would be resolved.
The ₹2,700 crore cable-stayed parallel bridge on the Zuari river is being built after the old bridge was considered unfit to carry heavy vehicles.
