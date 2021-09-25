ZSI, NHM U.K. join hands for knowledge sharing

Kolkata

They will collect, conserve fauna

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with The Natural History Museum, United Kingdom, on implementing relevant national and regional laws and regulations concerning biodiversity, including laws relating to access to faunal specimens, associated benefit sharing and traditional knowledge.

A press statement issued by the ZSI said both the institutions are committed to implementing the 1973 Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Fauna (CITES) and the 1992 Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

“The NHM, London, and the ZSI will be working together to collect, study and conserve faunal specimens for science and to create and exchange associated data and images. There are plans for conducting of joint fieldwork expeditions, transfer of duplicate animal material and associated data and images by the ZSI, Kolkata, to the NHM, London, and vice versa,” the press statement said.

Dhriti Banerjee, director of the ZSI, remarked that the MoU will be mutually beneficial on the faunal diversity research through scientific exchange between the two great institutions and develop a long-standing relationship. The MoU was signed between Dr. Banerjee and Dr. Douglas Gurr, NHM Director.