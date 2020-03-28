ZP, civic schools to shelter migrant workers

The government has opened up schools run by zilla parishad and civic bodies to shelter the large number of labourers attempting to reach their native villages in other States.

A notification issued by the State government on Saturday said, “At present all schools in the State are closed. As a result they [labourers] can be given temporary shelter in those schools till the time of lockdown.”

All district collectors, chief executive officers of zilla parishads and education officers of concerned municipal corporations and councils have been instructed to implement the decision at the earliest and make shelters available to the migrant workers.

Special CM fund

The government also announced a new COVID-19 relief fund under the Chief Minister’s Office with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealing to residents of the State to make generous donations.

The donations can be sent to State Bank of India, account number 39239591720, Mumbai Main Branch, Fort Mumbai 400023. Branch Code 00300 and IFSC CODE- SBIN0000300. Donations will be exempted under 80 (G) for Income tax.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said all COVID-19 patients would be treated free of cost under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule scheme.