Zero FIR filed in migrant’s death case

BERHAMPUR

18 May 2020 23:34 IST

A zero FIR regarding death of an Odia migrant worker, Satyaban Swain, due to alleged assault by personnel of Amroli police station in Gujarat’s Surat was filed at Bhanjanagar police station in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday by Santosh Swain, the brother of the deceased. According to Bhanjanagar police station inspector in-charge Sudipta Sahu, this FIR will be sent to Amroli police station in Gujarat for investigation.

As per Mr. Santosh, his brother used to stay at Anjani Industrial Estate area in Surat. On May 14, Satyaban and two others went to collect train ticket, where they were allegedly lathi-charged by police. Later, a police team reached Satyaban’s room and beat him up. Satyaban was shifted to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Advertising

Advertising