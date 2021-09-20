Zero ceasefire violations in Kashmir, 60-70 Pak. terrorists still active: Army

Strategy seems terrorists force locals to carry out some activity and get killed in encounters, says Corps Commander

The Army on Monday said ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir have dropped to zero this year but “60 to 70 Pakistani terrorists” are active in the Valley.

“There has been no increase in ceasefire violations. This year, there has been none. At least in the Kashmir Valley, there have been no incidents of ceasefire violation,” Lt. Gen. D.P. Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps), said during a function in the Valley.

He said the Army was prepared for any situation though there has been “no instigations from across the border”.

Lt. Gen. Pandey said there were a few attempts of infiltration “though not adequately supported”.

“There were two infiltration attempts. One was neutralised in Bandipora recently. Another operation is on in Baramulla’s Uri for the past 24 hours after we felt an infiltration attempt was made. Whether they [infiltrators] are on this side or returned to that side is not clear. We are quiet alert. We will ensure minimal infiltration takes place,” the Army officer said.

Lt. Gen. Pandey said the police figures suggested that 60 to 70 Pakistani terrorists were active in Kashmir.

“The strategy seems that these Pakistani terrorists do not attack themselves but force locals to carry out some activity and get killed in encounters. This results in angst among the local militants’ family and friends against us. That seems their strategy,” Lt. Gen. Pandey said.

He appealed to the local youth to shun the path of violence.

To a question on the likely fallout of the Taliban takeover on Kashmir, the Army officer said, “Why are you worried? You are safe. You will be kept safe. There are enough efforts [in that direction]. Whoever picks up a weapon will be neutralised, either by killing or apprehending. If anyone wants to surrender, he will be welcomed.”